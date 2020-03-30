Bernard Duval: Vive L’Aventure!

“However, I think my wife and I left part of our hearts in Venezuela; we loved the country. It was the best time ever, in all senses. Technically I learnt a huge amount; we had access to so much material and documentation on petroleum geology, so that for me it was an academic exercise akin to a doctorate. We were able to spend a lot of time in the field, looking at myriads of rocks. And we were successful! After working on the project for a year we suggested that, instead of searching for stratigraphic traps on the edge of the Barinas Basin, our colleagues should drill in the deepest part of the basin to investigate the oil that we suspected had been trapped before the synclinal basin formed. They were dubious, but did as we advised and the first well in our programme found oil, the Caipe field.



“One of the most important things I learnt from my Venezuelan experience was the value of team work, especially multi-disciplinary teams, and I have tried to bring that to the rest of my career,” he adds. “Experience has also taught me that it is important to get to know all the people in your team, especially if you are the boss. It’s not just about how you build your team, it’s how you understand those people and then how you use them within the team that matters. I always spent a lot of time talking to people in my team individually, to find out what they liked and discovering where they would fit in best. A lot of these decisions are now done on paper or computer, but I think they should be done personally wherever possible.”



In 1985 Bernard was asked to return to the main Total E&P organisation as Senior Vice President – Exploration, responsible for the worldwide exploration strategy for the company, a position he held until his retirement in 1995. During this time he worked on upgrading the upstream portfolio of the company, resulting in some notable successes, such as the Cusiana and Cupiagua fields in Colombia and Peciko in Indonesia.

Cowboys – a lesson in successful deal making: show your strength but keep smiling all the time! © Bernard Duval. “An important aspect of this job was that I was responsible not only for the technical parts of the business but also for New Ventures negotiations relative to the acquisition of assets, where with my teams I was able to use my worldwide experience to be creative in the art of making deals,” Bernard explains. “For example, when we were looking to acquire acreage in the Bongkot area offshore Thailand we decided that the classic profit-sharing model would not work satisfactorily. Instead, we proposed a deal that included technology transfer and training and offered the eventual transfer of ownership of the asset to the NOC. This proved a successful approach, which we subsequently used elsewhere as well, and which demonstrates that one should not always ‘go by the book’, but be prepared to be flexible and to build constructive partnerships.”

Mentoring and Teaching

“Since my retirement in 1995 I have acted as advisor to various companies – I prefer to say mentoring them rather than consulting – which has allowed me to further enrich my experience. Companies have thanked me for my contributions, but of course such an experience also brings something new for me. It is interesting work, but also challenging, because I have to work alone and to do everything myself and rely on my own resources, without any staff to assist me like in the past; it can be very intense!