Machine Learning in Oil and Gas Exploration

Let’s say, for instance, that your pump has a temperature sensor on the motor, so you can prevent it from exceeding its operating temperature. However, the sensor data does not reflect the broader operational context, so it has somewhat limited potential for monitoring and decision-making. It does not know that the pump has to work a bit harder when maintenance is being performed on one of its neighbours that typically operates in parallel with it; or how long it is since the filters have been changed; or simply that it is a hot day outside. There are many factors that need to be considered. So machine learning models can watch for patterns, but the trick is to efficiently present all of this data to the engineer. That way, they can use their experience to diagnose the problem without needing to chase data from multiple systems.



Different Every Time

In oil and gas, no two locations are the same. Geography, weather, location, legislative environment and more can all vary wildly. This, in turn, requires a specific and bespoke industrial solution where existing equipment is adopted, or designed and manufactured to order, to solve unique challenges.



So when it comes to applying the power of data and machine learning to those varying environments, it follows that specific systems and software should also be adaptable, following along with a way of working that allows for unforeseen changes and can adapt to a changing system. They must be able to change as lessons are learned.



Despite the need for tailored solutions, oil and gas companies should not let perfection be the enemy of ‘good enough’. The time and trouble required to design a system that can do everything you could ever want costs far more than developing an MVP – minimum viable product – that can be up and working quickly. You need to be able to build it fast, test it fast, and change it fast, in order to keep pace with the lessons you are learning on the ground.

Chalk at Valhall: A Live Warning System Using Machine Learning

On the Valhall gas field in the North Sea off the coast of Norway, engineers working for an independent oil and gas operator faced a unique problem. Chalk silt in the seawater was gradually plugging the wells, and existing sensor data was only monitoring pressure and temperature. The huge amount of broad historical data, fed into an off-the-shelf model, was proving to be not nuanced or specific enough to detect when wells were about to clog or to predict future events, and it led to costly delays. A unique set of circumstances – the geography, the machinery and the physics of the problem – needed a unique machine learning response.