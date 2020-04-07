CGG Mozambique Seismic Data Available for Licence.

The final PSDM data identifies key stratigraphic intervals for a better understanding of the petroleum system and, in conjunction with the high-resolution gravity and magnetic data, brings new information on the basin morphology and its evolution. CGG’s advanced imaging workflow, including full-waveform inversion, reveals a high level of detail, such as the complex deep marine turbiditic system and associated frontal splays, and the complex faulting pattern and internal architecture of the Beira High.



A complementary Mozambique JumpStart™ package is also available. This integrated geoscience analysis of all the regional data available frames it in its geological context in an easily accessible format. Data from 11 wells has been analysed in detail alongside the new seismic interpretation, which was supported by hydrocarbon seep identification, high-resolution potential fields data and the full suite of Robertson multi-client geological datasets.