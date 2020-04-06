Great Hydrocarbon Potential in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah

Ras Al Khaimah is surrounded by multi-Tcf operated fields and discoveries, with over ten producing oil and gas fields within a 70 km radius. The closest examples are the Bukha fields in Oman to the north-east and the Sharjah, Mubarek and Umm Al Quwain fields to the south-west.



To date, two historical discoveries have been made inside the emirate: the Saleh field (gas and condensate) and the RAK B undeveloped discovery (oil, gas and condensate), both located offshore Ras Al Khaimah approximately 45 km from the coast. Both Saleh and RAK B targeted the Cretaceous carbonates of the Arabian Platform (Wasia and Thamama groups), but did not specifically target shallower Cenozoic or deeper Permian to Jurassic potential.



The Saleh field, in production since 1984, has been operated by various companies (Gulf, Chevron, RAKOPET, RAK Petroleum, DNO) until the operatorship returned to RAK Gas in 2016. The estimated GIIP hosted by the Cretaceous reservoir intervals is in the order of 320 Bcf; 200 Bcf in Wasia and 120 Bcf in Thamama reservoirs. Further reserves are expected to be present in the deeper and shallower sections with the possibility of multi-Tcf potential. The RAK B discovery, made in 1975, about 30 km south-west of Saleh, was initially considered likely to be too small for economic development. Recent work and revised volumetrics suggest that there may be sufficient recoverable liquid resources to enable development with an economic tie-back to Saleh. Further potential is again envisaged to be present in the deeper and shallower sections.

Geological Setting of Ras Al Khaimah

The present day structural and stratigraphic setting of Ras Al Khaimah is strongly related to the compressional event associated with the obduction of the Oman-UAE ophiolite, which took place in the Upper Cretaceous (Turonian). This event, leading to the onset of the development of the Hajar Mountains, contributed to reconfiguring the topography of the area, with a fold and thrust belt dominating the onshore domain, the verge of which is approximately coincident with the current mountain front, and a foreland basin developing to the west of the uplifted area (Figure 3). The offshore domain is mainly characterised by extensional features, which appear to be geometrically reconfigured (often inverted) along the margin of the thrust front (foredeep), due to the influence of the compressional stress field.