Oil Crisis 2020: Oil Glut and Price Wars in the Great Lockdown Economy

In 2015, thanks to its shale oil revolution, the US lifted its forty-year ban on crude export. Since then the US has increasingly become an exporter of oil and hydrocarbon gas liquids. In 2019, the US became Number 1 oil producer in the world. OPEC and Russia thus no longer view the US as a client but as an emerging rival in the world oil market. They know that the US shale industry will not vanish, and that their oil exports to the US are far less than those of Canada and Mexico, who account for 55% of US crude imports. OPEC’s crude exports to the US decreased from 6 MMbopd in 2008 to 1.6 MMbopd in 2019, while Canada’s oil exports to the US increased from 2.5 to 4.4 MMbopd during this period. The US is a declining market for OPEC. Moreover, last December’s US sanctions on Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline to transport natural gas to European Union was perceived as a sign of the US strategy to expand its own petroleum export to Europe.



As a thought experiment let’s imagine the US joins with OPEC Plus as an observer. What will be the main point of negotiation, monitoring, and regulation? Probably, it will not be how much oil the US or any other country consumes internally, but how much oil it will export: recall that OPEC stands for the Organization for Petroleum Exporting Countries. The joint US engagement with OPEC Plus would thus send the strongest message to markets. (Indeed, in the post-pandemic world, consolidations among American oil companies will be necessary to revive the country’s oil industry.)



Alternatively, the US can decouple its market from the world by fixing a higher price for its domestic oil and putting tariffs on any imported cheaper oil. This will protect the US oil shale producers and will also provide huge revenues for the US government. However, American consumers will pay higher prices for oil (as well as many other products downstream of oil). Moreover, American oil companies will have little incentives to export their oil while the overseas prices are lower.

Oil in Hibernation but Will Rise Again

As a large proportion of the world’s population continues to remain in lockdown, global consumption remains low. To keep national economies alive in the wake of the pandemic, many governments, following the ideas of the British economist John Maynard Keynes who suggested government interventions during the Depression Years of the 1930s, are offering money to consumers and businesses. In this way, economic enterprises do not collapse and consumption stimulates economic activities. However, these stimulation packages will not help revive the oil market as long as lockdowns and restrictions on transportation are in place. Oil will be in hibernation for months. When economic and industrial activities, especially transportation, pick up again, oil consumption and prices will also rise. However, oil market stability in that near future will largely depend on what unified policies the oil producing countries adopt today.



Before the coronavirus pandemic, the world was using over 100 MMbopd. Russia and Saudi Arabia produced only 20% of the world’s oil demand; therefore, these two countries cannot control prices for long. In fact, the good news is that no single company or country can control oil prices for long; the bad news is that nobody is in charge of oil prices – hence the market volatility and uncertainties.

The Ghost of Pérez Alfonzo

Daniel Yergin has shown in his masterpiece The Prize: The Epic Quest for Oil, Money & Power that the modern history of oil has always been associated with political forces and interventions. Sooner or later, the world’s most influential oil players – OPEC, Russia, North America and a few others – will need to talk and take collective leadership and responsibility. Oil market stability is essential to the economic growth of the world in the near future, but it requires cooperation for supply and demand balance, rather than price wars and tensions.



This year OPEC celebrates its 60th anniversary. Its founding father was Venezuelan oil minister Pérez Alfonzo (1903-1979), who actually modeled OPEC on the Texas Railroad Commission (TRC). During the 1930s-60s the TRC, based in the most petroliferous state in the USA, regulated oil prices by setting production allocations to oil companies in order to safeguard the wellbeing of the US domestic oil industry. Alfonzo, who lived in exile in the US in the early 1950s, conceived the idea of OPEC after studying the success of the TRC. Alfonzo was also surprisingly an environmentalist; he believed that oil should not be wasted or overproduced. Sometimes the best and cheapest way to store oil is not to produce it.



Many experts and authors have described OPEC as a failed cartel. This may be true, but given the oil crisis of 2020 how do we define success in an interlinked fluid oil market? This question is critical as no country that imports or exports oil can isolate itself from the world oil economy and diplomacy.



In the coming decades it is expected that the world will reduce its dependency on oil, but the current glut of cheap oil and natural gas will discourage development of renewable energy systems. Evidence of collective leadership and responsibility from countries on the question of oil supply will also boost public confidence in their ability to manage the energy transition.