Oman’s Musandam Peninsula: Geodynamic and Geopolitical Nexus

The Musandam Peninsula, the northernmost point of Oman, separates the Indian Ocean from the Arabian Gulf. This isolated finger of land, which is little more than 20 km wide at its southern base, separates the Gulf of Oman to the east from the Persian (or Arabian) Gulf to the west. Every day 22.5 MMbo – 24% of the world’s global daily production, according to Vortexa energy analytics – pass through the adjacent Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway between these gulfs, making it one of the most strategic spots on Earth. In addition to being a geopolitical nexus, the Musandam marks the boundary between the modern Makran subduction zone on the east and the Zagros continental collision zone to the west, making it a geodynamic nexus that has received considerable attention from tectonicists.



From Dubai Glitz to Wild Arabia

As we barrelled north-east along a motorway from Dubai paralleling the UAE’s flat coast, the first hint of wilderness came after we passed through the city of Ras Al Khaimah, capital of the north-easternmost of the seven emirates that comprise the UAE. The city’s suburbs sprawl eastward to the foot of the Musandam mountains, which rise 1,600m above the coastal plain.



The Musandam mountains are the northernmost extension of the Hajar range, which hugs the Arabian Peninsula’s south-eastern coast from the Musandam to south of Muscat, Oman’s capital. The Hajar was raised by thrust faulting that began in the Oligocene and ended by the middle Miocene; the Hagab Thrust, which lies at the foot of the Musandam range, has accommodated about 15 km of east–west shortening, making it the master fault in this region.



We crossed the Hagab Thrust at the UAE–Oman border. Rugged, desert mountains rose directly from the water as we wound our way around one inlet after another on the remainder of the scenic drive to Khasab, the Musandam’s main town. Khasab lies just 20 km south of the Strait of Hormuz.

Cruising Through the Norway of Arabia

The Musandam’s tourist tagline touts it as ‘the Norway of Arabia’. The validity of that comparison becomes evident on a day-long dhow cruise through Khor Ash Sham, the largest of the many ‘fjords’ that grace the region. Because no glaciers have covered the Arabian Peninsula since the Permian, these aren’t actually glacial valleys. Rather, they are rias, drowned river valleys that strongly resemble fjords. The Musandam’s rias, which are among the most impressive on Earth, have formed because the Arabian continental lithosphere is being flexed down to the north, causing subsidence at a rate of about 6 mm/yr as the Eurasian plate overrides the Arabian plate.