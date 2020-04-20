Recent Advances in Climate Change Research: Part VI - More on the Simple Greenhouse Model

where S = 1,365 W/m2 is the average annual solar radiation arriving at the top of the Earth’s atmosphere, σ = 5.67 · 10-8 Wm-2K-4 is Stefan Boltzmann’s constant, and a = 0.3 is Earth’s average albedo. The clouds, aerosols, snow and ice reflect a lot of solar radiation; even water reflects a small percentage. On average, about 30% of the solar radiation is reflected to outer space.



T 0 = 255K (-18°C) is the frigid temperature of a non-absorptive atmosphere, as was the case in the early history of the Earth, 4 billion years ago. In fact, it was even lower during the solar evolution, when solar radiation was only around 1,000 W/m2; the temperature at the time was 236K (-37°C).



To reproduce today’s observed global mean surface temperature of 16°C, the atmospheric layer must absorb 80% of terrestrial radiation (β = 0.8); then T(β = 0.8) = 289K (16°C). β = 0.8 implies that 20% of the terrestrial radiation escapes directly to outer space.



As a result of the greenhouse process, the Earth’s surface is 34°C warmer than it would be without it; for this we must be grateful. However, increasing concentrations of greenhouse gases increases the absorption efficiency β of the atmosphere. Equation (1) reveals that an increase in β results in an increase in the surface temperature T.



Equation (1) follows from the radiative balance of the Earth. The Earth must be in energetic equilibrium between the radiation it receives from the Sun and the radiation it emits out to space. If Earth were not in radiative balance, the climate on the planet would not be stable. The simple model in the figure succeeds in its main purpose: to demonstrate how an atmosphere that absorbs and re-emits some of the radiation from the Earth’s surface results in a surface that is warmer than if there were no atmosphere.



In Part I of this series, we introduced the concept of the blackbody – a perfect absorber of energy – and stated that this idea is useful in the study of radiation phenomena. In this respect it is worth observing that the Earth is not a blackbody at visible wavelengths since the absorption efficiency of solar radiation by the Earth is only 1 – a = 0.7. However, Earth radiates almost exclusively in the infrared, where the Earth’s absorption efficiency is in fact near unity. For example, clouds and snow reflect visible radiation but absorb IR radiation. Therefore, in the infrared range the Earth can be considered a blackbody – a result of Kirchhoﬀ’s law of thermal radiation – and we approximated the emission heat flux from the Earth as that of a blackbody of temperature T.

A Correction

Order is a first step towards the mastery of a subject. In Part III, the energy balance equations (4)–(5) had a misprint, where the factor ½ should be replaced by the factor β. The same misprint appeared in the figure describing the simple model of the greenhouse effect, so that figure is redrawn above in its correct form. These misprints did not influence the surface temperature equation (1). In this article we go on to derive the atmospheric temperature directly by invoking Kirchhoﬀ’s law of thermal radiation. In 1860, Gustav Robert Kirchhoff (1824–1887) stated that “at thermal equilibrium, the power radiated by an object must be equal to the power absorbed.” This leads to the observation that if an object absorbs 100% of the radiation incident upon it, it must re-radiate 100%. Kirchhoff termed a body that absorbed all incident heat radiation a blackbody. Thus, the Earth is a blackbody in the IR. For the atmosphere, the absorptivity is β since 1- β of the terrestrial radiation, called transmittance, goes to outer space. Following Kirchhoff’s law, as absorptivity is β then the emissivity of the atmosphere must also be β. The atmosphere is often termed a ‘greybody’ since part of the incident terrestrial radiation is being transmitted through the body. When articles describe the atmosphere as ‘grey’, it means that its absorptivity, and equivalently its emissivity, are constant as a function of radiation frequency.

Temperature of the Atmospheric Layer

Stefan-Boltzmann’s law (1879, 1884), discussed in Part II, states that the total radiant heat power emitted from a surface is B = σT4 where T is the surface temperature of the body. This total emissive power is the sum of the radiation emitted over all wavelengths. The law applies only to blackbodies, perfect absorbers with unit absorptivity. From Kirchhoff’s law, a blackbody in thermal equilibrium also has unit emissivity.