Trusting AI in the Subsurface

Courtesy of Geoscience Australia, the Canning TQ3D survey was analysed at a regional level by Geoteric’s AI Fault Interpretation Service. The results correlated with published works on the structural geology of the region (McCormack and McClay, 2018), as well as traditional lines of geophysical imaging such as spectral decomposition RGB colour blending to see how they complement each other. Bringing in the structure side of the story, the quality and consistency of the results is clear to see. AI attributes provide a level of detail and clarity beyond what is possible with traditional interpretation techniques today, making it easier to identify the subtleties required to effectively target an area for investment.

