Encouraging Girls Into Geoscience

Is the oil industry discussed at a GiG session?



As earth scientist’s we see ourselves as the custodians of the planet, but there is no getting away from the fact that for modern life to continue we need the extractive industries and the materials they produce. Unfortunately, in recent years number of students studying Geology at university have fallen perhaps partly owing to the close links between the subject and the oil industry. However, we have been really lucky to have had a number of women from the oil and extractive industry attend GiG as speakers and role models. These industry experts have shown the diversity of what the oil industries do as part of their remit and daily operations but also what these companies are doing in terms of sustainability. We hope that the students leave the event with an understanding of how different industries are tackling the climate crisis and how Earth Scientist’s can be part of the solution across a range of industries.

How has GiG impacted you?

Since setting up GiG eight years ago we have been amazed to see the incredible network of scientists that has developed as a result. From the women we work with in Plymouth and the UK, who have been involved directly with the event and wider programme, to women internationally, as a result of initiatives such as ‘Where has geology taken you’ where more than 375 women from across the globe posted where geology had taken them on an interactive map. It’s been incredible to be part of something which has impacted those girls just starting in the geosciences, and to reach out to women who are role models and an inspiration to the girls. A personal highlight for us though was receiving, on behalf of GiG, the 2018 R.H. Worth Award from the Geological Society. As our careers have developed so has GiG, and so have the opportunities that have arisen for us, our colleagues and our students and we hope that we continue to inspire women to enter the earth sciences, until hopefully we are no longer needed.

