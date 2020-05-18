Exploring the Highly Prospective Orphan Basin, Offshore Canada

This seismic foldout was taken from GEO ExPro Vol. 17, Issue No. 2. You can download the original PDF of the issue here and you will find this foldout on pages 20-24.

Exploring the Highly Prospective Orphan Basin

Eastern Canada is one of the most promising deepwater exploration areas in the world, where the implementation of state-of-the-art imaging technology is critical to develop a more detailed local subsurface understanding.



First oil in the Jeanne d’Arc Basin was produced in 1997 from the Hibernia Field and since then the world-class oil-producing fields Terra Nova, White Rose and North Amethyst have come onstream, while oil production from the Hebron Field started in 2017. The Mesozoic basins of Grand Banks alone are estimated to hold recoverable reserves of 4.6 Bbo and 18.8 Tcf of natural gas. The 2009 Mizzen oil discovery in the Flemish Pass Basin, estimated at 200 MMbo recoverable reserves, proved the extension of a working petroleum system, sourced by the prolific late Jurassic source rock, into an area where it was previously untested. This was followed in 2013 by Harpoon and Bay du Nord fields. The Bay de Verde appraisal of Bay du Nord was successful in 2015 as was the Baccalieu discovery in the same area in 2016.



PGS, in partnership with TGS, have been acquiring 2D and 3D GeoStreamer MultiClient data in Newfoundland and Labrador since 2011. The extensive library offshore eastern Canada and the seismic-based geological products for Newfoundland and Labrador are comprehensive. Now this library also includes the contiguous Long Range, Tablelands and North Tablelands surveys in the Orphan Basin (Figure 1). The seismic data shown in the foldout (Figure 2) from Long Range in the south to North Tablelands in the north demonstrates the numerous horsts and grabens present in this part of the Orphan Basin. The existing fields and discoveries are often drilled into rotated fault blocks in the older section and are adjacent to tilted half grabens and this line indicates multiple opportunities for prospective traps for the industry to test. The 3D data delineates play fairways from the Orphan Basin in the north to the Jeanne d’Arc Basin in the south while the 2D data is available for regional interpretation and basin analysis.

Offshore Canada: Open Acreage in Prospective Basins

Eastern Canada is one of the most promising deepwater exploration areas in the world. In addition to the producing basins of East Canada, there are also some highly prospective underexplored basins such as the Orphan Basin with potential for exciting new discoveries and world-class oil production. Access to new acreage, transparent fiscal terms and a predictable land-sale policy make East Canada an attractive region for oil and gas exploration.



Exploration targets include Late Jurassic to Early Cretaceous fluvial to shallow marine sandstone reservoirs sourced by prolific oil-prone Late Jurassic marine shales. A mainly extensional margin provides large structural traps and thick regional seals. Potential reservoirs from Lower Cretaceous to Lower Tertiary are stratigraphically positioned above the Kimmeridgian source rock super highway.



GeoStreamer broadband data reveals a well-defined rift section and high fidelity pre-stack seismic attributes in the Tertiary section make identifying stratigraphy and possible fluid effects easy. Work over the three datasets using pre-stack relative inversion has demonstrated fan geometries in the younger section of the Orphan basin and the northern portion of the Flemish Pass basin.

Advanced Tools Image Complex Geology

In addition to the regional imaging effort over this very large dataset, the implementation of state-of-the-art imaging technology is critical to develop a more detailed local subsurface understanding. Full waveform inversion (FWI) and least-squares migration (LSM) use the extra-broad frequency range recorded in the GeoStreamer data to better estimate a detailed velocity field and produce a robust image of the subsurface. In combination, they can minimize drilling risks and aid reservoir understanding (Figure 3).