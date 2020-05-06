GEO ExPro Vol. 17, No. 2 Out Now!

Geoscience Magazine GEO ExPro Vol. 17, No. 2 is Out Now!
The latest issue of one of the industry's best read and most enjoyed geoscience magazines is now available for download. If you are signed up to the print subscription, a copy should be on its way to you right now!
This edition of GEO ExPro Magazine focuses on Middle East and Eastern Mediterranean; Digitalisation and Artificial Intelligence; and Reservoir Management.
Over the course of the next couple of months, we will be publishing all print articles online so you can access adaptive content from wherever you are in the world.
Contents: Articles Included in GEO ExPro Vol. 17, No. 2
- 5 Editorial
- 6 Regional Update: Dreary Investment Outlook
- 8 Licensing Update: Covid-19 Hits Licensing Rounds
- 10 A Minute to Read
- 12 Cover Story: GEO Science Explained: Locating Sweet Spots: Shale Petroleum Systems
- 16 Exploration: Mexico’s Energy Reform
- 20 Seismic Foldout: Exploring the Highly Prospective Orphan Basin
- 26 GEO Physics: Marine Site Investigation and Reducing Risk
- 30 Exploration: Central Utah Thrust Belt – A Lost Cause?
- 34 Recent Advances in Technology: From Arrhenius to CO2 Storage – Part VII
- 38 Technology: China’s Deep, Hot, Harsh Reservoirs Spur Innovation
- 42 Seismic Foldout: The ‘Searcher-Engine for Oil’ in Mexico’s Hottest Hotspot
- 48 GEO Education: Big Data and PostGraduate Training
- 50 GEO Tourism: A Kerry Diamond
- 54 Hot Spot: Pannonian Basin
- 56 GEO Chemistry: Geochemistry and Microbiology in Seep Prospecting
- 60 GEO Profi le: Thomas Chidsey – Going the Extra Mile
- 64 Seismic Foldout: Morocco – Lixus Off shore
- 70 Exploration Update
- 72 GEO Media: Travels to Rocky Places
- 74 Q&A: Girls into Geoscience
- 76 FlowBack: Time to Regroup
Useful Links
- You can download the PDF directly from here.
- To see a list of all articles associated with the issue as they are published online, click here.
- You can subscribe to the print edition of GEO ExPro magazine here. If you are a member of the PESGB you can get a discount on an annual GEO ExPro subscription when you renew your membership. Click here for more info.