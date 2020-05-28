Geochemistry and Microbiology in Seep Prospecting

Microbiological approaches have been used to complement geochemical data in detecting petroleum seepage for de-risking exploration (e.g. Hubert and Judd, 2010). One method is to examine sediments for bacteria that actively metabolize hydrocarbons in the seabed. This is most often done using traditional growth-based screening and more recently, as in the study described here, using genomic tools like PCR assays to target functional genes, such as methane- and alkane-monooxygenases for aerobic or anaerobic hydrocarbon degrading microbial populations. The advent of these genomics tools is critical since growth-based screens are typically failing to capture a large majority (i.e. >99%) of the microbial diversity in natural samples (Amann et al., 1995); by sequencing DNA directly this ‘uncultured’ majority is included in the analytical signal. Here we describe how combining geochemical and microbiological data is increasing confidence that there are hydrocarbons migrating to the surface, close to deepwater prospects offshore Nova Scotia.

Oﬀshore Nova Scotia

Map of off shore Nova Scotia. Highlighted locations are site 2016-41, which shows the presence of thermogenic gas hydrate and strong indications of petrogenic liquid hydrocarbons, and sites 2016-48 and 49 (very close to each other), which show the presence of biogenic gas hydrates. The sites by a star are additional 2016 sites where there is support from both geochemical and microbiological data for hydrocarbon seepage from the subsurface. Yellow dots indicate 2015 sites and green dots are 2016 sites. The shallow water Scotian Shelf (<200m water depth) is relatively well explored, with 25 discoveries and production until recently from the Sable Island area. In contrast, the deepwater Scotian Slope, which extends from the shelf break at 200m to almost 4,000m water depth, is poorly explored. Just 13 locations have been drilled over an area of 80,000 km2, with only four of these in more than 2,000m water depth. There have been only minor discoveries or shows in shallower wells reported to date. Although drilling has not been very successful, oil and gas seeps have been reported using indirect methods. However, there has been no definitive proof to link these seep reports to the presence of working petroleum systems on the Scotian Slope.



The principal objective of offshore piston-coring expeditions has been to identify evidence for an oil-prone source rock on the Scotian Slope from geochemical analyses of sediment samples in close proximity to surface expression of petroleum seepage. Prospective sites were evaluated on the basis of available seismic reflection data, interpretations of sea-surface hydrocarbon slick occurrences imaged in satellite data, and near real-time assessment of seabed and water column anomalies using multibeam echo sounder and high resolution seismic reflection systems. It should be noted that even when the sampling vessel is on location, hitting a target feature with a piston core is very difficult, with the majority of cores not managing to sample the seabed close to the target. Piston coring in 2,500–3,000m water depth can vary as much as 500m laterally from the target as a consequence of the wireline deviating 5° from vertical, which is not uncommon when working on the open ocean. This is critical, as Adams and Dahdah (2011) noted that sediment cores collected 15 to 25m (49–92 ft) away from a real target might not show a thermogenic geochemical signature in the resulting sediment core.



Three expeditions took place between 2015 and 2018. In 2015 and 2016, a total of 70 piston cores were taken from different locations (Campbell and MacDonald, 2016, Campbell, 2019). In 2018 an autonomous underwater vehicle revisited interesting sites, where additional gravity coring was performed (Campbell and Normandeau, 2019).

Data Obtained from Cores

Recovered cores were variable in depth and up to 10m long. They were immediately sampled near the base for headspace gas analysis and multiple additional depths were sampled from each core for geochemical and microbiological analysis. Geochemical analyses were performed by Applied Petroleum Technology (APT) and microbiological assays were performed by the Geomicrobiology Group in the Department of Biological Sciences at the University of Calgary. Gas samples were analyzed for composition and isotopes. Sediment samples were evaluated for their Total Organic Carbon (TOC) content, extracted and the total extract (EOM) analyzed by gas chromatography (GC). A subset of extracts was selected for more detailed gas chromatography-mass spectrometry analysis based on the appearance of their EOM-GCs. Geochemistry methods and data can be found in Fowler and Webb (2015, 2017, 2018). Bacterial community composition was determined on triplicate sediment samples throughout the entire depth of the cores through 16S rRNA gene amplicon sequencing using the method of Dong et al. (2017).