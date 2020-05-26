Marine Site Investigation and Reducing Risk

In reality, the seismic reflection data contains much more detailed information about the nature of the subsurface. Variability in the amplitude, phase, and architecture of the reflections provide extremely useful first-order information on the nature of the sediments comprising the subsurface, under what conditions they were deposited, and how they may have been deformed post-deposition. Changes in bedding and post-depositional deformation are captured both across major facies boundaries as well as the, potentially more subtle, internal patterns within each facies.



The latter information can be particularly pertinent as it provides a direct indication as to how the properties of a particular facies might vary across a site. Within the aggregates and offshore mining industries, such information can be critical in assessing the financial viability of a deposit, characterizing it as a 3D (or pseudo-3D) rock volume. For offshore construction projects, the variability of ground conditions within each facies is important for both health and safety decision-making, such as understanding the differential loading profile between jack-up rig locations, as well as the engineering design. For cable and pipeline installation projects, understanding spatial variability in the shallow geology is critical in route planning to maximize cable performance and identify the correct trenching tool(s) for installation.

Can We Communicate Better?

These features of seismic reflection data are a key piece of information used by the seismic interpreter when building a seismostratigraphic model, aiding the interpreter in deciding where the major facies boundaries are located and how those facies relate to each other (e.g. is the boundary conformable or unconformable?). While an experienced interpreter will combine all this information into their decision-making process, it commonly does not move beyond that interpreter’s desk. Observations and example images of this complex seismostratigraphic architecture are often included in the seismic interpretation and geological ground model reports, but not in a manner that effectively consolidates all the information available into an easily communicable form that can be digested by project managers and engineers working on subsequent project phases.



As such, there are obvious and significant benefits to the wider project if this more subtle and complex information can be better communicated, ideally at a higher level.

Chart of rock quality metric for a marine aggregates area, estimated using seismic attributes (warmer colors indicate greater resource potential). The rock quality data is overlain by deposit thickness contours, illustrating the complex relationship between thickness and quality of the deposit; thicker deposits do not necessarily make the best extraction targets. The combination of these data permit project managers to efficiently make well-informed, high-level decisions about the resource potential within a prospect area and whether it is financially viable. One potential solution is to use seismic attributes that can enhance specific variations in seismic architecture, providing a clearer distinction between seismostratigraphic facies with contrasting characters (likely, therefore, to have different material properties) as well as capturing the more subtle spatial changes within facies with similar characters. A wide range of seismic attributes can be derived from both 2D and 3D seismic data, some of which are based upon the physics of the seismic wavefield (e.g. instantaneous frequency, average energy), while others are derived from image analysis techniques (e.g. edge detection, seismic texture). The correct attribute(s) to use will vary between projects, depending on the nature of the geology being imaged and the features to be highlighted.



These methods are widely used in the hydrocarbon sector to help identify and characterize potential features of interest, like gas channels, salt or fault structures, but have yet to see widespread use within the site survey sector. However, the potential is significant, particularly for the effective communication of geological complexity into the later project phases. Not only do such attributes more effectively highlight key features of interest on seismic sections, which often appear confusing to non-specialists, but many also readily lend themselves to being efficiently summarized. For example, using a combination of attributes that highlight the chaotic and high amplitude reflections from a heterogeneous, aggregate-rich substrate can be used to both better constrain the thickness of such deposits (often hard to interpret on seismic reflection sections) as well as the variability of the heterogeneity, which indicates resource potential. Both these features can be easily summarized as charts, providing a high-level communication of relatively subtle detail within the geophysical dataset that would otherwise not have been used.

Be More Quantitative?

One significant limitation of such properties, however, is that they are not truly quantitative. In the aggregate example described, it is assumed that more heterogeneous facies have a better resource potential, but the actual resource potential in terms of grain size distribution and volume fraction of viable aggregates is not derived. Such questions regarding deriving more quantitative information from site investigation geophysical data have been posed for many years, in particular related to deriving geotechnical properties that are useful for infrastructure design and installation.