Mexico’s Energy Reform

Mexico shares its early geological history with the US Gulf of Mexico. Rifting initiated in the Middle Jurassic, providing the accommodation for deposition of the laterally extensive Louann and Campeche salt deposits and subsequent deposition of the world class Type II marine carbonate Tithonian source rock. The Chicxulub meteorite impact at the end of the Cretaceous is responsible for the carbonate fields to the east of Mexico. The Paleogene Laramide and Neogene Middle Miocene Chiapaneco compressional events resulted in rapid clastic deposition which influences the present day structural styles, such as salt-withdrawal mini-basins, salt diapirs and associated structures, compressional folds and listric faults.



In the early days of exploration, the focus was primarily on the Sureste Basin, also known as the Salina de Istmo, a proven prolific hydrocarbon province. It has produced in excess of 18 Bboe to date, mainly from Cretaceous carbonate reservoirs, and is known for the supergiant multi-billion barrel Cantarell oilfield, one of the largest anywhere in the world. Prospective resources are in the order of 13 Bbo and 6.5 Tcfg (CNH 2018). With current production focused mainly on the carbonates, the majority of the established clastic players entering the basin were drawn to the seismic ‘bright-spots’ in the supra-salt and salt flank plays with the poorly imaged sub-salt traps as a potential upside. Post-drill analysis of wells in the Miocene and Pliocene plays in the Sureste Basin revealed reservoir presence and seal as the main risks with a smaller percentage due to migration.



With wells few and far between and limited access to seismic angle stacks it was difficult to properly understand the amplitude responses especially in light of the fact that there are structural traps at similar depths and age without AVO responses. Having an understanding of the regional geology, including features such as tectonic history, petroleum systems expulsion and timing and gross depositional environment were important for prospect risking. To date, with ten other exploration wells drilled in the Sureste, we know that seismic ‘bright-spots’ are not always a reliable indicator of hydrocarbons, and wells which lack an AVO response were dry. The deepwater Sureste Basin (also known as the Campeche Basin), is a frontier experience testing unchartered territory, with the Norphlet and Wilcox plays (successful in the US Gulf of Mexico) targeted by wells in 2020, including Chibu-1, which is currently drilling (Figure 1). As further exploration wells are drilled in the basin, many of which target the clastic plays, the amplitude story will be unraveled and result in better drilling decisions.

What Does the Future Hold for Oil and Gas E&P in Mexico?

With more than 77 committed exploration wells to be drilled in the next five years there will definitely be no slowing down of activity in Mexico. There is also the added advantage of being protected by the Production Sharing Contracts in a lower oil price environment. Plays will be de-risked and our understanding of the petroleum systems of the Mexican sector of the Gulf of Mexico will evolve rapidly. Billion-barrel fields will be few and far between due to confined trapping geometries, and it is thought that many discoveries are likely to contain recoverable reserves in the 50-250 MMboe range, requiring cluster developments. This could potentially lead to another wave of divestments and acquisitions in the next 3-5 years.



The energy reform can help reverse Mexico’s declining production and contribute toward the government achieving its goal of increasing production by 600,000 bopd by 2025. However, this will require greater collaboration between the international oil companies and the Mexican regulatory bodies in order to reduce the timeline from discovery to first oil without compromising technical and HSES standards. Clarity from the Mexican government on the future for foreign investment in the Mexican energy sector will be advantageous. The future could be a period in country’s history of increasing production and development of the Mexican economy as a whole, placing its people and the country on a global stage with other producing countries worldwide.

