Shearwater Enters Deepwater OBS Market

Provider of marine geophysical services Shearwater GeoServices has been awarded a major ocean bottom seismic (OBS) deepwater remotely operated survey (ROV) project by TGS and partner in the US Gulf of Mexico.



The company already has an extensive track record of innovation and commercial success in OBS, but this is the company’s first OBS ROV survey, making Shearwater the only company offering a complete portfolio covering towed streamer and OBS marine acquisition, along with associated processing services. The addition of deepwater OBS ROV operations to its ocean bottom node capabilities (left) will leverage the company’s strengths in source capabilities, operational scale and flexibility and marks its presence in all sectors of the OBS market, in both acquisition and processing.



The survey will start in Q2 2020 and is expected to take about four months. It will use the SW Diamond and SW Emerald, which are equipped with three high-capacity sources each composed of three subarrays, allowing the data to be acquired using two source vessels instead of three for the survey, with a consequent increase in efficiency and reduction in operational greenhouse gas emissions.