The Dingle Peninsula: A Kerry Diamond

The Dingle Peninsula is the most northerly of the major peninsulas of south-west Ireland and comprises an area of outstanding natural beauty. It is 50 km long and nowhere more than 24 km in width, and is dominated by a mountainous spine stretching from the Slieve Mish Mountains near Tralee in the east, to the dramatic Brandon Mountain Range in central Dingle and onwards to Mt. Eagle in the south-west and the Blasket Islands (the most westerly islands of Europe).

Figure 2: A ‘Kerry Diamond’. Courtesy Monika Razkova, Rocky Road Minerals. The stunning mountain landscapes (beloved by various film crews, from Ryan’s Daughter to Star Wars!) reach to 950m and commonly terminate in spectacular sea cliffs interspersed with sandy bays. The unique landscapes of the Peninsula are generated by the very wide diversity of preserved rock sequences (mainly sedimentary and volcanic), together with their large-scale tectonic features that have evolved through 485 million years (Ma) of Earth history. Final landscape modification is attributed to both the erosive and depositional glacial processes of the recent Quaternary Period that affected this part of Ireland over the last 3 Ma.



Three Major Deformation Periods

The Peninsula preserves a unique succession of Ordovician to Carboniferous rocks (485 to 330 Ma in age) which is totally dominated by a thick, continental red-bed Devonian sequence which comprises the most complete Old Red Sandstone magnafacies in Ireland. Together with the underlying shallow marine and volcanic Silurian sequence, this Mid-Paleozoic suite accounts for over 5.8 km of the Peninsula’s rock assemblage.



The Dingle Peninsula is situated to the south of the Iapetus Suture zone (the Early Caledonian plate boundary) and is itself bounded by two long-lived, fundamental east-north-east-trending lineaments (major faults) that provided the foundation for both its tectonic and sedimentary evolution. These two deep fractures are called the North Kerry Lineament (NKL) and the Dingle Bay Lineament (DBL).