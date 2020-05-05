The Land That Oil Forgot: Palestine, 1913–1948

As it happened, Yale was disappointed by Kurnub: the shiny pools he had seen from a distance turned out to be water with iron deposits glistening in the sun. Nevertheless, he concluded from rock samples and borings that oil might be discovered there, though not in commercial quantities. In the minds of Socony executives, driven by a desire to gain a foothold in the region, that was good enough reason to proceed.



They purchased a 25-year concession and extended their interests in Palestine. The company went on to invest considerable resources in the Kurnub project, spending some $250,000 (about $6 million today) in buying and shipping equipment, building a 30-km road and setting up a camp in the desert as a prelude to drilling for oil. Meanwhile, the British authorities looked on with mounting alarm. Lawrence had confirmed Socony’s interest in Kurnub, causing his superiors to redouble their efforts to block the American effort. When World War I intervened, the Ottoman authorities requisitioned Socony’s shipment of trucks and the British diverted the company’s pipes and drilling equipment to Egypt, where they were promptly impounded.



The chaotic Kurnub project would probably have failed anyway but, in the longer run, Socony could at least claim to have established a presence in the Middle East. On paper, its credentials were compelling – when the war broke out, the company had obtained concessions for seven plots in Palestine and another 60 were in various stages of negotiation. However, by the end of the conflict, the Ottomans had departed, the area was under British military occupation and the company was back to square one.

An Open-and-Shut Case

Great Britain now controlled the most promising petroleum lands and American attempts to access the Middle East soon met the brick wall of imperial officialdom. In August 1918, the British military forced the Socony agent in Jerusalem to show them the company’s maps of their concessions in Palestine. This prompted Socony to make an official complaint to Washington, which in turn triggered a protest to London.



For the Americans, the last straw was the Treaty of San Remo in April 1920. This represented a carve-up of oil interests in the Middle East between the British and French, resulting in the French joining TPC and effectively excluding the Americans from Iraq. At the urging of US Secretary of Commerce, Herbert Hoover, seven US oil companies mounted a challenge to the Europeans, and Socony’s earlier strategy now began to bear fruit. In April 1922, the British dropped their objections to a Socony survey in Palestine as a first move towards accepting a wider American participation in the Middle East.



This was the start of the ‘Open Door’ policy that eventually admitted American oil interests to the Middle East. In July 1928, five US oil firms, including Socony, joined TPC, renamed the Iraq Petroleum Company the following year.

The End of an Era

Socony thus dropped its claims in Palestine and threw in its lot with IPC, which went on to obtain exploration licences through its subsidiary, Petroleum Development (Palestine) Ltd. By the time my father arrived at Kurnub, operations had just restarted after the end of World War II. Once geophysical surveys had been carried out, a drilling site was selected at Huleiqat Ridge, in the coastal area 13 km north-east of Gaza. However, amid rising concerns about security, work was abandoned in February 1948 at a depth of about 1,000m without any significant flows of crude oil being found. The company surveyed the Kurnub area and completed preliminary work for spudding a well there; but it was not to be.