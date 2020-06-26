Broadband 2D Seismic Reveals Hydrocarbon Potential in the Banda Arc Region

This seismic foldout was taken from GEO ExPro Vol. 17, Issue No. 3. You can download the original PDF of the issue here and you will find the higher resolution version of this foldout on pages 65-68.

New Broadband Imaging Reveals Hydrocarbon Prospectivity Insights within the Banda Arc Region

CGG acquired its BandaSeis broadband multi-client 2D dataset around the entire Banda Arc region of Eastern Indonesia using its advanced BroadSeis™ acquisition and imaging solution.



The key objectives of the programme were to provide enhanced imaging of sub-thrust successions and structuring and to better constrain the Palaeozoic and Mesozoic petroleum system elements, which are widely regarded as equivalent to the northern Bonaparte and Browse Basins of the North West Shelf of Australia. The five phases of the BandaSeis programme represent 16,409 line-km of 2D broadband seismic data, with coverage from the island of Timor in the south to Seram in the north, including a single regional line across the Weber Deep and the entire Banda Sea. The data was processed to PSDM using CGG’s advanced techniques to significantly enhance image quality, with further reprocessing undertaken in 2018 on three of the five phases of the dataset. The resulting PSDM products provided unrivalled image quality, particularly below the fold and thrust belts of the arc system.



CGG has also conducted a comprehensive regional Jumpstart™ prospectivity study leveraging new information derived from the enhanced data.

Geological Overview of the Banda Arc Region

The Banda Arc is located within a complex convergence zone between the Eurasian, Australian and Pacific tectonic plates, resulting in intense deformation, subduction and orogeny (Hall, 2012). This highly complicated and hence poorly understood geological region represents one of the most tectonically active areas in the world.