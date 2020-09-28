Chasing Hydrocarbon Plays Along the Rona Ridge

A number of rift phases associated with the opening of the North Atlantic in the Triassic and Early Cretaceous led to the deposition of the main syn-rift plays in the basin. In the Triassic, continental sediments deposited in a series of extensional half-grabens constitute the reservoir intervals at the Strathmore discovery. In the Early Cretaceous, major extension led to the deposition of sandstone-dominated successions in marine conditions. The Lower Cretaceous succession in the West Shetland Basin includes fan delta and shallow marine sandstones deposited in narrow half-grabens east of the Rona Ridge (e.g. Victory Sandstone, Victory field). This succession also contains mass-flow sandstones and mudstones deposited on the basin-ward side of the platform-bounding fault system as seen in the Royal Sovereign Sandstone of the Glendronach field (Larsen, Rasmussen and Hjelm, 2010).



Within the post-rift sequence, by far the most dominant play is the Paleocene deep marine sandstones. It consists of amalgamated channel complexes derived from a sand-dominated shelf to the south-east and deposited in the Foinaven and Flett Sub-basins. The play is typified at the Foinaven and Schiehallion fields (Lamers and Carmichael, 1999). The majority of these plays are charged by Upper Jurassic-sourced hydrocarbons generated by the Kimmeridge Clay Formation, which was deposited in an open marine setting under anoxic ocean bottom conditions over most of the area during a widespread marine transgression. It tends to generate a low wax oil. There is also upside potential from Middle Jurassic shales deposited in more restricted marine/lagoonal settings that tend to produce a waxier oil grade. Both source intervals are penetrated by well 206/5-1 (Figure 1).



Post-rift deposition of thick, deep marine mudstones provides excellent seals for the deeper pre- and syn-rift plays, whilst tuffaceous units associated with Neogene volcanism (i.e. from the Icelandic Plume) provide regional seals for the shallower plays.

Overcoming Geological Challenges in the Faroe-Shetland Basin

Figure 3: Rich-azimuth acquisition configuration. © CGG. To date, much of the exploration focus has been on the shallower, post-rift plays because of the known geological, geophysical and operational challenges for seismic imaging that have historically hampered the targeting of the deeper syn- and pre-rift plays in the FSB. These challenges are mostly associated with the presence of intrusive and extrusive volcanic rocks, emplaced around 55 Ma due to the impinging Icelandic Plume, the proximity of the basin to the Shetland Islands and strong along-strike currents. This has resulted in a lack of seismic signal penetration and poor illumination, particularly of dominant north-east–southwest basin-bounding faults.



In 2018/19 CGG undertook a multiclient 3D PSDM seismic survey covering 3,600 km2 of the North Rona Ridge and adjacent Foula and West Shetland Basins. The data were acquired with a rich-azimuth acquisition configuration consisting of dual triple-source vessels with significant lateral offset, which, when combined with advanced imaging technology, offered enhanced illumination underneath the volcanic intrusions present in the area and increased dip-line sampling to improve fault imaging (Figure 3). The seismic interpretation of this data has allowed for a new assessment of the exploration potential of deeper syn- and pre-rift plays along the Rona Ridge.



Chasing the Post- and Syn-Rift Plays on the Rona Ridge

A full 3D seismic interpretation has revealed the geometry of several key stratigraphic horizons in the area, including the Top Lewisian Basement, Top Lower Cretaceous, Top Shetland Group and Top Balder Formation, with age calibration from several key wells. The structural interpretation has been complemented with attribute analysis to aid understanding of reservoir distribution in the study area.



For the prospective syn-rift interval, structural interpretation of the Top Lower Cretaceous marks the top of the prospective stratigraphic units identified at the Victory and Glendronach discoveries. The interpretation of this interval has been extended away from these areas to identify a more expansive network of Early Cretaceous syn-rift wedges towards the north-east. These are deposited on fault terraces on the eastern side of the Rona Ridge and onlap the Lewisian Basement. It has been interpreted that, unlike the deeper marine, turbidite-prone sand sedimentation to the west of the Rona Ridge, this more proximal setting provided conditions for the deposition of stacked fan delta-to-shoreface sandstones and inner shelf mudstones in a ponded, hanging wall, back-basin (Larsen, Rasmussen and Hjelm, 2010). This more proximal setting would be conducive to improved reservoir characteristics, such as higher porosity and permeability, thickness and net-to-gross. This is demonstrated by the Victory wells (207/1-1, 2, 3 and 1a-5) where over 200m of Lower Cretaceous sand is penetrated with good reservoir properties. These syn-rift wedges form stratigraphic traps with top seal provided by the thick post-rift shales of the Shetland Group (Figure 4).