See How Geoteric’s Cutting-Edge AI Technology is Enabling a Revolution in Subsurface Understanding

What Are the Implications for Your People, Your Business and the Energy Industry as a Whole?

Forget human versus machine, Geoteric's AI Seismic Interpretation platform presents us with an opportunity to do more, learn more and flourish in ways we can't yet even imagine.



Upstream companies still need to do more to thrive and control their costs to ensure they continue to take investments forward, grow and commercialise them. Operators continue to look to understand what is the opportunity that AI presents to their workflow and to recognise the impact it can have on their results, their processes and their people.



As we operate in a time of transformational change, expectations are higher and far-reaching across the natural, political and social environments. In an uncertain price environment, businesses look towards what they can control, staying resilient whilst strengthening their long-term sustainability. These challenges and expectations reaffirm the need for our industry to reinvent. Not just to keep costs low today whilst maintaining health, safety and environment (HSE) standards, but to continue to reduce risk, protect their people and the environment, all whilst unlocking new resources and producing more affordable energy with minimum investment.



There is certainly no doubt any business with large amounts of data can use AI to replace those monotonous, repetitive tasks to enable cost reduction in the short term. However, a process easily automated only scratches the surface of AI potential. By nature, AI offers a radical new reality. Designed to be helpful, the ultimate purpose for AI adoption in the seismic workflow is to provide a greater understanding of the Earth.



If you think of AI as a replacement to your current workflow, your focus is misguided. AI is not just about generating new levels of efficiencies; its real power is opening new ways of working and generating value beyond what was expected. This means processes should not merely be replicated; instead, they should be re-imagined and re-engineered to utilise AI to its fullest potential.



One truth remains: no tool will fully replace the art of interpretation. The best integrated AI seismic solutions harness the knowledge, present the opportunity to learn more, do more, providing support when users need it most. In this way, interpreters can add more value to the business by a more thorough understanding, drive operator growth in new ways through new levels of decision making and more confidently outline the difference between a good and bad prospect.

The Future of AI in Subsurface Understanding

