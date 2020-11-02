De-Risking Deepwater Hydrocarbon Plays Offshore Gabon

It is also worth noting that the Jurassic source rocks studied by Løseth et al. consist of a typical Type II kerogen mixture of degraded terrestrial and planktonic marine origin. These were deposited in a similar deepwater marine environment to the Cenomanian–Turonian source rocks encountered offshore Gabon and, based on their geochemistry, they are also commonly classified as Type II. Hence, the work from Løseth et al. provides a good analogue. In order to validate our seismic observations the Jeannette-1, Ika Marine-1 and Aulica Marine-1 wells were used to investigate the relationship between acoustic impedance and TOC. This confirmed an inverse relationship between measured TOC and Acoustic Impedance (AI) for Cenomanian–Turonian and Albian source rocks offshore Gabon, in line with the analogue provided by Løseth et al. Both intervals display inverse power trends, but the mudstone-dominated Turonian Azile and Cenomanian Cap Lopez formations provide a closer fit than the diagenetically altered carbonates of the Albian Madiela Formation.



To provide further support for these observations, a series of synthetic Amplitude Versus Angle (AVA) curves were produced to model the response of the top of the source rock interface based on rock physics properties extracted from key well logs (i.e. density, P-wave velocity and S-wave velocity). This was used to test that the AVA response calculated at the wells matches our seismic observations further offshore.



Synthetic AVA curves were modelled for the top of the main Cenomanian–Turonian source rock for two wells. The results clearly demonstrate the anticipated Class IV anomaly, similar to previous work on Type II Jurassic source rocks in the North Sea. The slight variations observed can be attributed to facies changes in the overburden and differences in average TOC over the bulk of the source rock interval itself.

Implications for Inferred Distal Sources

With the rock physics models extracted from wells that penetrated the source rock intervals, we can now look back at our seismic data to search for a similar response. The intervals mapped as the Cenomanian–Turonian and Albian sequences show both a prominent AI decrease through the top reflection and a clear Class IV AVA anomaly, as illustrated in the seismic foldout and insert on the previous page. These results support the potential presence of good-quality source rocks at these levels. Given that deepwater marine conditions prevailed throughout the region during the deposition of the Cenomanian–Turonian, it is a fair assumption to extrapolate the response modelled from proximal wells to the more distal areas where our 2D seismic data are located. However, extrapolation of the Albian source rock information is more speculative because shallower marine settings prevailed in the inboard locations of the well control at the time. As a result, the wells used for the rock physics models may not be representative of the more distal marine depositional environment that prevailed over the 2D seismic survey area.



The findings of our work show how targeted 2D seismic data acquisition, combined with geological and rock physics studies, can provide a low-cost, powerful tool for explorationists to reduce the uncertainty associated with both source rock presence and quality in unexplored areas, such as the ultra-deep waters offshore Gabon.

